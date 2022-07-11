NewsVideos

What Owaisi said on the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the new Parliament house. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with the others were present at the event. On the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar by PM Modi, Owaisi has targeted by tweeting.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the new Parliament house. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with the others were present at the event. On the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar by PM Modi, Owaisi has targeted by tweeting.

All Videos

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
2:36
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
6:36
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
13:30
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
6:51
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
Headline: Uddhav's emotional letter to MLAs
1:31
Headline: Uddhav's emotional letter to MLAs

Trending Videos

2:36
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
6:36
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
13:30
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
6:51
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
1:31
Headline: Uddhav's emotional letter to MLAs
National Emblem,bronze national emblem cast,bronze national emblem,bronze national emblem cast unveiled,national emblem of india,national symbols of india,pm unveiled national emblem,National,national emblemcast,National Flag of India,national flag,national flags,emblem,PM Modi,unveils national emblem new Parliament building,new Parliament building,pm modi in new Parliament building,new Parliament building news,Asaduddin Owaisi on ashok piller,Asaduddin Owaisi,