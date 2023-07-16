trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636363
Who all have set foot on the moon so far?

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
भारत के चंद्रयान-3 का सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च हो गया है. ऐसा अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि चंद्रयान-3 23-24 अगस्त को चंद्रमा की सतह पर कदम रख सकता है. तो इस वीडियो में हम आपको बताते हैं कि वो कौन से लोग हैं जिन्होंने चांद पर कदम रखा हैं.
Video: दिल्ली में बाढ़ पीड़ितों की सुरक्षा पर सीएम केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान
play icon3:6
Video: दिल्ली में बाढ़ पीड़ितों की सुरक्षा पर सीएम केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान
Video: जब सदन में रामदास अठावले की शायरी सुनकर लोग हुए लोट-पोट
play icon2:22
Video: जब सदन में रामदास अठावले की शायरी सुनकर लोग हुए लोट-पोट
Bandits attack innocent Hindus in 'Pakistan' on Seema Haider
play icon2:9
Bandits attack innocent Hindus in 'Pakistan' on Seema Haider
AAP took a big decision in PAC meeting, welcomed the announcement of Congress
play icon3:47
AAP took a big decision in PAC meeting, welcomed the announcement of Congress
Kejriwal spoiled the equation of Congress in Delhi
play icon1:4
Kejriwal spoiled the equation of Congress in Delhi
