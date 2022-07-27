Why are Bihar schools observing holiday on Friday?

After Jharkhand, the matter of giving holiday on Friday has come to the fore in 37 government schools in Bihar's Kishanganj. In the Muslim-dominated areas of Kishanganj, government schools are being given a holiday on Friday while classes are being held on Sunday.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

After Jharkhand, the matter of giving holiday on Friday has come to the fore in 37 government schools in Bihar's Kishanganj. In the Muslim-dominated areas of Kishanganj, government schools are being given a holiday on Friday while classes are being held on Sunday.