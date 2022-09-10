Will Kohinoor come to India now?

Elizabeth Crown Kohinoor: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Britain, has died at the age of 96. Like Queen Elizabeth II, who has become the head of Britain's Royal Family and the crown prince of Britain's monarchy, the mark of attention has been her Kohinoor-studded crown.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

