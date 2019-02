Will start projects to use water flowing to Pakistan to nurture Yamuna: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways and Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari has indicated that water flowing to Pakistan will be used to nurture river Yamuna. While speaking at an event, Nitin Gadkari said that many big ticket projects have been started for cleaning up and rejuvenation of river Yamuna. Watch this video to know more.