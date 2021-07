Women join Kisan Sansad against farm laws, It's been 8 months of the farmers' protest

Eight months have passed since the farmers' protest against the agricultural laws, after which women farmers reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday to be a part of the ongoing 'Kisan Sansad'. SKM said on Sunday, "The Mahila Kisan Sansad will reflect the important role of women in Indian agriculture and also their important role in the ongoing movement."