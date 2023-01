videoDetails

Women Wrestlers Case: Vinesh Phogat's big announcement on Brij Bhushan Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

Indian wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar continues for the second consecutive day. Vinesh Phogat has said in the press conference that we have been forced to protest.