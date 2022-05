Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case: Mehbooba Mufti targets Modi Government on Yasin Malik's case

In a recent update, a special NIA court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik today. On May 19, the court had convicted him in this case. Speaking in defence of Yasin Malik, Mehbooba Mufti attacked the Modi government.