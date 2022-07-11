Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement over issue of population. He said that the rate of increase of population of a particular class affects the native population. He emphasized on population balance here.
