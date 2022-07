Youth murdered in Karnataka's Mangaluru

A case of murder of a Muslim youth has come to light from Karnataka's Mangaluru. The miscreants attacked the youth with a sharp weapon after which he died during treatment in the hospital.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

