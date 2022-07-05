NewsVideos

Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan: Chhattisgarh Police's ordeal, police entered the house even after being stopped by the guards

Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's house to arrest him at 5 am without informing Uttar Pradesh Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Due to this action of Chhattisgarh Police,questions are being raised on their working style.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's house to arrest him at 5 am without informing Uttar Pradesh Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Due to this action of Chhattisgarh Police,questions are being raised on their working style.

All Videos

Headline: Attempt to arrest Zee News anchor
1:31
Headline: Attempt to arrest Zee News anchor
Namaste India: Fire disrupts life in Italy
1:8
Namaste India: Fire disrupts life in Italy
Attempts to arrest ZEE NEWS anchor Rohit Rajan, Chhattisgarh Police personnel reached his home without uniform
16:38
Attempts to arrest ZEE NEWS anchor Rohit Rajan, Chhattisgarh Police personnel reached his home without uniform
Namaste India: Rain alert in many states of the country
4:10
Namaste India: Rain alert in many states of the country
Namaste India: Constable attacked with sharp weapon
2:46
Namaste India: Constable attacked with sharp weapon

Trending Videos

1:31
Headline: Attempt to arrest Zee News anchor
1:8
Namaste India: Fire disrupts life in Italy
16:38
Attempts to arrest ZEE NEWS anchor Rohit Rajan, Chhattisgarh Police personnel reached his home without uniform
4:10
Namaste India: Rain alert in many states of the country
2:46
Namaste India: Constable attacked with sharp weapon
rohit ranjan arrest,rohit ranjan,DNA Show,DNA,Breaking News,congress show,Congress,Rahul Gandhi,rohit ranjan on rahul gandhi,rohit ranjan arrest congress,congress protes,protest,Congress protest,Zee News,breaking,latest hindi news,Delhi Police,Zee News DNA,latest hindi khabar,dna anchor,Hindi News,DNA News,Latest Breaking News,latest hindi breaking,latest khabar,Hindi Khabar,Top news,top breaking,zee news anchor,ZEE BREAKING,Zee Jhukega Nahi,