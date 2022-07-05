Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan: Chhattisgarh Police's ordeal, police entered the house even after being stopped by the guards

Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's house to arrest him at 5 am without informing Uttar Pradesh Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Due to this action of Chhattisgarh Police,questions are being raised on their working style.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

