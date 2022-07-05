NewsVideos

Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan: Former DGP Arvind Jain raised questions on the action of Chhattisgarh Police

Chhattisgarh Police tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Police entered Rohit's house at 5 in the morning. According to the information, Chhattisgarh Police also abused the guard. On this, former DGP Arvind Jain questioned the action of Chhattisgarh Police and said – it is completely wrong to do so.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Police tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Police entered Rohit's house at 5 in the morning. According to the information, Chhattisgarh Police also abused the guard. On this, former DGP Arvind Jain questioned the action of Chhattisgarh Police and said – it is completely wrong to do so.

All Videos

Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: #ISupportRohitRanjan is trending No.1
8:54
Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: #ISupportRohitRanjan is trending No.1
Headline: Attempt to arrest Zee News anchor
1:34
Headline: Attempt to arrest Zee News anchor
Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: Chhattisgarh Police forcibly entered the house
27:4
Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: Chhattisgarh Police forcibly entered the house
Headline: Builder arrested in Kanpur violence case
1:32
Headline: Builder arrested in Kanpur violence case
Gun Violence: Fourth of July Celebration disrupted by a mass shooting, 6 killed
Gun Violence: Fourth of July Celebration disrupted by a mass shooting, 6 killed

Trending Videos

8:54
Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: #ISupportRohitRanjan is trending No.1
1:34
Headline: Attempt to arrest Zee News anchor
27:4
Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: Chhattisgarh Police forcibly entered the house
1:32
Headline: Builder arrested in Kanpur violence case
Gun Violence: Fourth of July Celebration disrupted by a mass shooting, 6 killed
rohit ranjan,rohit ranjan on rahul gandhi,Hindi News,rohit ranjan arrest congress,DNA Show,DNA,Breaking News,congress show,Congress,Rahul Gandhi,Congress protest,Delhi Police,Zee News DNA,zee news anchor,Zee News,latest hindi news,dna anchor,DNA News,latest khabar,rohit ranjan fake news,Latest Breaking News,Top news,dna hindi,zee news anchor rohit ranjan arrest,rohit ranjan news,