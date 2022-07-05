Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan: Former DGP Arvind Jain raised questions on the action of Chhattisgarh Police

Chhattisgarh Police tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Police entered Rohit's house at 5 in the morning. According to the information, Chhattisgarh Police also abused the guard. On this, former DGP Arvind Jain questioned the action of Chhattisgarh Police and said – it is completely wrong to do so.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

