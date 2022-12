videoDetails

Zee Top 50: Screening of foreign tourists begins at Taj Mahal, health department increases vigilance

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

India has become more alert after the entry of Chinese Corona Variant BF.7. Corona screening of tourists coming to Taj Mahal in UP's Agra has begun. Special monitoring will be done on tourists coming from China, Japan and America.