NewsVideos

Do not consume these 5 things even by forgetting in Pitru Paksha

This time Pitru Paksha is starting from 10th September. During this, you should not forget to consume some things or else you may have to suffer the loss. If your ancestors are angry with you, then your work can never be successful. This is the reason why Pitru Paksha is considered very important in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that the ancestors who have passed away during Pitru Paksha come to earth in some form and bless their family members.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
This time Pitru Paksha is starting from 10th September. During this, you should not forget to consume some things or else you may have to suffer the loss. If your ancestors are angry with you, then your work can never be successful. This is the reason why Pitru Paksha is considered very important in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that the ancestors who have passed away during Pitru Paksha come to earth in some form and bless their family members.

All Videos

IMD predicts what's next for Karnataka
IMD predicts what's next for Karnataka
Desh Superfast: IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
6:56
Desh Superfast: IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
Speed News: CBI raids at West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak's house
5:46
Speed News: CBI raids at West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak's house
Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
3:59
Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
9:19
IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country

Trending Videos

IMD predicts what's next for Karnataka
6:56
Desh Superfast: IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
5:46
Speed News: CBI raids at West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak's house
3:59
Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
9:19
IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
pitru paksha 2022,pitru paksha 2022 start date,pitru paksha 2022 dates,pitru paksha 2022 date,pitru paksh 2022,pitru paksha 2022 india,Pitru paksha,पितृ पक्ष 2022,pitru paksh 2022 start date,shradh 2022,pitra sharad 2022,pitru paksha start 2022,pitru paksh,pitra paksh 2022,श्राद्ध 2022,pitru paksha 2022 start date and time,2022 pitru paksha,pitru paksha 2022 kab se hoga,2022 mein pitru paksha kab hai,पितृपक्ष 2022,pitru paksh rules,