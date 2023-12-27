trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703165
NewsVideos
videoDetails

1 Minute 1 News: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can reach Rajouri at 11 o'clock

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Follow Us
Rajouri Encounter update: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may visit Rajouri. It is believed that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh may also visit the operation site. The Defense Minister will visit Ground Zero and review the situation there. Rajnath Singh can also hold a security review meeting in Jammu. Earlier, the Army Chief had also visited Rajouri. It is being told that 25-30 terrorists are active in Rajouri and the army is carrying out an operation to eliminate them.

All Videos

Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
Play Icon6:13
Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023
Play Icon6:17
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 27th December 2023
Play Icon7:29
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 27th December 2023
Delhi Ncr Breaking: Smog wreaks havoc in many cities including Delhi
Play Icon4:45
Delhi Ncr Breaking: Smog wreaks havoc in many cities including Delhi
DNA: Obesity Is Rising Among Children In India
Play Icon12:20
DNA: Obesity Is Rising Among Children In India

Trending Videos

Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
play icon6:13
Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023
play icon6:17
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 27th December 2023
play icon7:29
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 27th December 2023
Delhi Ncr Breaking: Smog wreaks havoc in many cities including Delhi
play icon4:45
Delhi Ncr Breaking: Smog wreaks havoc in many cities including Delhi
DNA: Obesity Is Rising Among Children In India
play icon12:20
DNA: Obesity Is Rising Among Children In India
Rajouri encounter,Rajouri attack,Rajouri Encounter attack,Rajnath Singh visit,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,rajouri encounter update,Defense minister Rajnath Singh,may visit Rajouri,Defense Minister Rajnath Singh news,may also visit the operation site,Defense Minister will visit Ground Zero,review the situation of Rajouri,Army Chief also visited Rajouri,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,hindi news live,zee news tv live,security review,