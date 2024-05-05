Advertisement
1 soldier martyred and 4 injured in Poonch Terrorist attack

|Updated: May 05, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Kashmir Poonch Terror Attack Update: There has been a terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The search operation of army soldiers is going on. It is being told that 4 soldiers are injured in this terrorist attack and one soldier has been martyred. Rashtriya Rifles have surrounded the area.

