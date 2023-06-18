NewsVideos
100 big news of the morning | Ajit Doval | Subhash Chandra Bose

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
The country's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Saturday that if Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was present at the time of partition, India would not have been partitioned.

