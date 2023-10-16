trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675928
NewsVideos
videoDetails

13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind despite prevailing crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
t is day 9 of Israel-Hamas war and there seems to be no end in sight . Reinforcing ‘Operation Iron Swords’, Israel has deployed troops and tanks along the Gaza border. The people of war-torn Gaza packed their belongings to save lives. Among people fleeing city, a 13-year-old boy was seen carrying his feathered friends. The teenager believes that missiles know no difference between humans and animals.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
play icon3:22
Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
play icon2:18
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
play icon2:49
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza
play icon3:15
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza
From party place to war zone: Deserted Tel Aviv beach depicts dark story of Israel-Hamas conflict
play icon2:6
From party place to war zone: Deserted Tel Aviv beach depicts dark story of Israel-Hamas conflict

Trending Videos

Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
play icon3:22
Israeli airstrikes hit Palestinian paramedics as they operate in the rubbles of Gaza
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
play icon2:18
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
play icon2:49
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza
play icon3:15
US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel amid possibility ‘ground assault’ on Gaza
From party place to war zone: Deserted Tel Aviv beach depicts dark story of Israel-Hamas conflict
play icon2:6
From party place to war zone: Deserted Tel Aviv beach depicts dark story of Israel-Hamas conflict