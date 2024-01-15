trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709926
140 flights canceled due to dense fog

Sonam|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Delhi Airport flights Cancelled: Due to bad weather, 140 flights taking off from Delhi Airport today have been cancelled. 140 flights have been canceled due to dense fog in Delhi. Till 3 pm today, 140 flights have been canceled and 500 flights have been affected by the weather.

