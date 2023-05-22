NewsVideos
150 foreign delegates from 25 countries...all welcomed with 'saffron' turban and 'tilak'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 22, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
The G-20 summit has started in Kashmir. 150 delegates from 25 countries have participated. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and China have not registered.

