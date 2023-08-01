trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643056
16 dead in Maharashtra Crane Collapse Incident

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Maharashtra Crane Accident: A heart-wrenching accident has happened in Thane, Maharashtra. The accident happened due to the fall of the machine engaged in road construction, due to which about 16 people have died so far. Know the current situation.

