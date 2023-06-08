NewsVideos
16 year old murdered after rape in Lucknow's Indira Nagar

Lucknow Murder Case: A disgusting incident has come to light from Indira Nagar area of ​​Lucknow. A case of murder has come to light after the rape of a 16-year-old minor girl. The accused is also said to be a minor who is absconding after the murder.

