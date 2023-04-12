NewsVideos
2 Died due to big explosion in BRS Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
A major incident took place during the celebration at the BRS rally in Chimalpadu village. Two people have died due to explosion while bursting crackers.

