2 Killed, 28 Injured After Mass Shooting In US

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
US News: People gathered in an event in Baltimore city of America were fired indiscriminately, in which two people were killed and 28 people were injured. The suspect has been arrested. He told that the suspect was wearing a 'bulletproof jacket'.

