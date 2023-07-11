NewsVideos
2 youths shot dead in Delhi's Subhash Park area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Two youths have been shot dead in Subhash Park of North East Delhi, there is a stir in the area due to this matter. Delhi Police has started investigation in this matter.

