2,000 notes News: Huge crowd of people outside RBI office

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
2000 rupee notes can no longer be exchanged in the bank. Today people are also seen standing in queues outside the RBI office. Today is the last date to exchange 2000 notes
