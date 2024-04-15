Advertisement
21 Former Judges wrote letter to CJI Dy Chandrachud Expressed Concern over increasing pressure on Judiciary

Apr 15, 2024
21 Former Judges Wrote Letter To CJI Dy Chandrachud: 21 Former Judges have written a letter to CJI Chandrachud. Those who wrote the letter include four judges of the Supreme Court and 17 judges of the High Court. Former judges have written in the letter that some people are trying to put pressure on the judiciary.

