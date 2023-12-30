trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704244
25 big news related to Ayodhya Ram temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Today PM Modi is going on a one-day visit to Ayodhya. The construction work of Ram temple being built in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. The consecration of Ram temple is going to happen on 22 January 2024.

PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya
PM Modi will gift projects worth crores to Ayodhya
Top News: 30 December 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Top News: 30 December 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Today Ayodhya gets the gift of international airport and railway station.
Today Ayodhya gets the gift of international airport and railway station.
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Devguru Brihaspati?
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Devguru Brihaspati?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th December 2023 | Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th December 2023 | Shiromani Sachin

