NewsVideos
videoDetails

27 Ft deep pit dug to rescue Srishti from Borewell in MP's Sehore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
A girl fell into a borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The innocent is trapped several feet below. According to the information, a parallel pit has been dug up to 27 feet.

All Videos

Ill-fated Coromandel Express all set to resume services tomorrow days after dreadful accident
4:14
Ill-fated Coromandel Express all set to resume services tomorrow days after dreadful accident
“Orders placed through dark net, payments made through UPI…” Dy DG NCB on biggest LSD seizure
2:17
“Orders placed through dark net, payments made through UPI…” Dy DG NCB on biggest LSD seizure
WTC Final 2023: “Australian team going to be very very competitive…” Sachin Tendulkar
1:30
WTC Final 2023: “Australian team going to be very very competitive…” Sachin Tendulkar
Hindu boy starts offering Namaz five times while playing online game, conversion racket across India
3:23
Hindu boy starts offering Namaz five times while playing online game, conversion racket across India
A video of Ganga, Jamuna school goes viral, Hindu girls seen in hijab
6:14
A video of Ganga, Jamuna school goes viral, Hindu girls seen in hijab

Trending Videos

4:14
Ill-fated Coromandel Express all set to resume services tomorrow days after dreadful accident
2:17
“Orders placed through dark net, payments made through UPI…” Dy DG NCB on biggest LSD seizure
1:30
WTC Final 2023: “Australian team going to be very very competitive…” Sachin Tendulkar
3:23
Hindu boy starts offering Namaz five times while playing online game, conversion racket across India
6:14
A video of Ganga, Jamuna school goes viral, Hindu girls seen in hijab
sehore borewell rescue,sehore borewell,sehore borewell news,sehore borewell live,sehore borewell news live,sehore borewell incident,MP,mp sehore,mp sehore news today,mp sehore live,mp sehore rescue,Madhya Pradesh,madhya pradesh sehore,madhya pradesh sehore news live,madhya pradesh sehore news,madhya pradesh sehore borewell,rescue operation,rescue operation in sehore,borewell rescue,Borewell rescue operation,rescue operation in borewell,Zee News,