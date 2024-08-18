Advertisement
यूक्रेनी सैनिकों ने सुमी इलाके में किया हमले का अभ्यास

Sonam|Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Ukrainian soldiers practiced attack in Sumy region. The aim of which was to prepare the soldiers to protect themselves from sudden attacks and to counter-attack. Ukrainian soldiers practiced attack in Sumy region near the Russian border. During this, a trainer, whose codename was 'Mayak', said that the aim of these drills was to prepare the soldiers to protect themselves from sudden attacks and to counter-attack in adverse circumstances.

