3 Dalits found dead in a well in MP's Rajgarh

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Rajgarh Dalit Murder Case: Shocking news is coming out from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Bodies of three Dalits have been found in a well in Kuraval area. There has been a stir in the area after the dead bodies were found. The inspection of the matter is going on
