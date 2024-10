videoDetails

3 Men Gangrape 21-year-old woman at Pune

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

A case of gangrape of a 21-year-old girl has come to light in Pune, Maharashtra. Last night, a girl who had gone to visit Bopdev Ghat with her friend was gangraped by 3 miscreants. The accused first tied the victim's friend with a cloth and then committed this crime. Later, the victim's friend took her to the hospital. Politics has also intensified on this matter. Sharad Pawar has raised questions on law and order regarding women's safety.