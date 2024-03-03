trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727011
3 People killed in house collapse after heavy rains in J-K’s Reasi

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir News: Information about death of three people is being received in Reashi, Jammu. 6 people have died due to bad weather. News is coming that at many places there has been huge damage to crops due to hail.

