Congress Leader Gaurav Vallabh Resigns

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Congress has suffered another major setback before the Lok Sabha elections. Please note that Gaurabh Vallabh has resigned. He has tweeted this information on social media site X. He wrote, 'I am not able to feel comfortable with the directionless manner in which the Congress Party is moving ahead today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the country's wealth creators in the morning and evening. Therefore, I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress Party.

