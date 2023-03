videoDetails

36 people arrested in Howrah Ram Navami Attack case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Violence was witnessed in West Bengal's Howrah on the occasion of Ram Navami. During the Shobha Yatra, people pelted stones and also torched several vehicles. Regarding this, CM Mamta Banerjee blamed the outsiders and said that, 'had already warned the people'.