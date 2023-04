videoDetails

4 killed in firing incident in Punjab's Bathinda Cantt area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Firing has been done in the Cantt area of Punjab-Bathinda. Four people have died in this firing. According to the information, this firing has been done in the military station. The army has sealed the area and started the search operation.