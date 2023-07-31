trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642583
NewsVideos
videoDetails

4 killed in Jaipur Express firing case

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Jaipur-Mumbai Train News: There has been firing in Jaipur Express going to Mumbai. 4 people have died in this incident. The incident has created a sensation. People are scared.

All Videos

Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
play icon5:20
Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
play icon0:49
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
play icon4:44
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
play icon0:39
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
play icon0:51
 NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today

Trending Videos

Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
play icon5:20
Why did RPF constable Chetan Singh fire indiscriminately?
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
play icon0:49
Supreme Court to hold hearing over Manipur Issue today
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
play icon4:44
Know the truth behind Seema Haider and Anju
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
play icon0:39
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen suspected to be in Lucknow
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
play icon0:51
NDA MPs to hold meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today
jaipur mumbai train,jaipur mumbai train news,jaipur mumbai train firing news,jaipur mumbai train shooting,Jaipur,Jaipur Express,jaipur express train,jaipur express train firing,jaipur express train firing news,firing in jaipur today,firing in jaipur mumbai train,firing in jaipur train today,Mumbai,mumbai jaipur,mumbai jaipur express train,mumbai jaipur express train firing,mumbai jaipur express train firing news,Firing,firing in jaipur,Breaking News,Zee News,