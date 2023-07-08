trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632492
5 dead due to violence in Bengal Panchayat Elections Violence

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Bengal Violence: There is voting for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Meanwhile, many cases of violence are coming to the fore. During this, a total of 5 people have died so far.
