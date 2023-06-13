NewsVideos
5 Railway Employees under investigation in Odisha's Balasore Coromandel Express Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Odisha Coromandel Express Train Accident: Five railway employees are under investigation in the Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore, Odisha. It also includes the names of 4 employees of the Signaling Department, including the name of the Bahnaga Station Master. Know who is on the radar of doubt?

