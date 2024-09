videoDetails

5-Year-Old Muslim Boy Beaten for Bringing Non-Veg Biryani to School, Expelled

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

In Amroha, UP, a 5-year-old Muslim boy brought non-veg biryani in his tiffin to a private school, which angered the school principal. The child was allegedly beaten and expelled from the school. The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, demanding action against the school administration.