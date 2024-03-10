NewsVideos
videoDetails

50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us
This is the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi will gift many development projects to Azamgarh and Varanasi today. With this, it will give a new dimension to civil aviation.

All Videos

1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon17:36
1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
Play Icon00:56
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Play Icon04:50
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
Play Icon04:35
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident
Play Icon01:05
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident

Trending Videos

1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
play icon17:36
1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
play icon0:56
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
play icon4:50
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
play icon4:35
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident
play icon1:5
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident