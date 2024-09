videoDetails

6 died, Horrible Accident in Rajasthan

| Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Six people died on the spot in a horrific road accident on Jaipur Road in Bundi, Rajasthan. The accident occurred when a speeding dumper hit a car. All the people in the car were going to visit Khatu Shyam Ji from Madhya Pradesh. Three were seriously injured in the accident.