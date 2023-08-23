trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652519
615 crores 'Chandrayaan' ... System is being constantly investigated

Aug 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Updated News: Chandrayaan-3 is the cheapest Chandrayaan. ISRO has built it at a cost of Rs 615 crore. The landing process will be completed in four phases from 5.47 pm to 6.44 pm this evening.
