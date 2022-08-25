NewsVideos

7 arrested including 2 foreigners in online cheating case in Sitapur

Seven persons including two foreign nationals were arrested in an online cheating case in Sitapur on August 24. The gang used fake SIMs to loot bank accounts and commit further crimes with the looted money. 29 fake SIM cards were recovered from their possession. While talking to ANI, “7 criminals, including 2 foreign nationals, have been arrested. Their gang used fake SIMs to loot bank accounts & do further crimes with the looted money. Total 29 fake SIM cards recovered with a few bank accounts whose details are being probed.” Further investigations are underway.

Aug 25, 2022
