NewsVideos
videoDetails

7 people identified, 3 women and 4 men recorded on camera during Atiq's hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Atiq's son Asad and shooter Ghulam, who were absconding in the Umeshpal murder case, were killed by the UP STF in an encounter. This action on Asad came at a time when Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were presented in Prayagraj court from different jails. Went. During this, a woman was continuously watching both of them from the upper floor of Prayagraj court. People are discussing that who was that woman?

All Videos

SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav makes huge remark over Asad's Encounter
10:34
SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav makes huge remark over Asad's Encounter
Police to take Maifa Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to 7 locations in search of weapons
2:25
Police to take Maifa Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to 7 locations in search of weapons
Satish Pandey gave shelter to Asad, Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, says UP Police
4:8
Satish Pandey gave shelter to Asad, Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, says UP Police
Bodies of Asad-Ghulam will not be handed over to relatives in Jhansi
10:44
Bodies of Asad-Ghulam will not be handed over to relatives in Jhansi
Shaista will surrender to attend her son's funeral
9:26
Shaista will surrender to attend her son's funeral

Trending Videos

10:34
SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav makes huge remark over Asad's Encounter
2:25
Police to take Maifa Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to 7 locations in search of weapons
4:8
Satish Pandey gave shelter to Asad, Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, says UP Police
10:44
Bodies of Asad-Ghulam will not be handed over to relatives in Jhansi
9:26
Shaista will surrender to attend her son's funeral
asad encounter,Shaista Parveen,Atiq Ahmed son encounter,asad ahmed encounter news,atiq son encounter,shaista parveen news,Atique Ahmed,CM Yogi,atique ahmed news,yogi vs atique,cm yogi on atique ahmed,atique ahmed prayagraj,cm yogi vs atique,atique ahmed latest news,yogi on atique ahmed,atique ahmed encounter,atique ahmed news today,up police on atique ahmed,atique vs yogi,atique ahmed gang,