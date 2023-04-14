videoDetails

7 people identified, 3 women and 4 men recorded on camera during Atiq's hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Atiq's son Asad and shooter Ghulam, who were absconding in the Umeshpal murder case, were killed by the UP STF in an encounter. This action on Asad came at a time when Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were presented in Prayagraj court from different jails. Went. During this, a woman was continuously watching both of them from the upper floor of Prayagraj court. People are discussing that who was that woman?