trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725506
NewsVideos
videoDetails

7 SP MLAs cross-voted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Follow Us
UP Cross Voting 2024: Cross voting was done during the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. After cross voting, Samajwadi Party MLAs were seen making victory signs like this. Seven SP MLAs did cross voting.

All Videos

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
Play Icon01:06
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
NIA conducts big Raid in Punjab & Rajasthan
Play Icon02:51
NIA conducts big Raid in Punjab & Rajasthan
ED issues 8th summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon03:02
ED issues 8th summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Cross voting done during Rajya Sabha elections in UP
Play Icon01:34
Cross voting done during Rajya Sabha elections in UP
Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election
Play Icon01:29
Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election

Trending Videos

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
play icon1:6
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
NIA conducts big Raid in Punjab & Rajasthan
play icon2:51
NIA conducts big Raid in Punjab & Rajasthan
ED issues 8th summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon3:2
ED issues 8th summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Cross voting done during Rajya Sabha elections in UP
play icon1:34
Cross voting done during Rajya Sabha elections in UP
Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election
play icon1:29
Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election