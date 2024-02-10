trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720047
Aam Aadmi Party will not form alliance with Congress in Punjab-Chandigarh

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big blow to Congress. Kejriwal has given a big statement regarding Punjab and Chandigarh. He has said that AAP will contest alone on all 13 seats in Punjab. Which simply means that Kejriwal also seems to be parting ways with the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Earlier it was being said that Bhagwant Mann had given a statement regarding the elections but Kejriwal is silent. But now Kejriwal has also made his strategy regarding Congress clear.

