AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was to appear before the ED at 11 am today. But CM Kejriwal has refused to go, terming the ED letter as illegal. Meanwhile, AAP's press conference took place. During this, Saurabh Bhardwaj accused BJP and said that how does BJP know that Kejriwal will go to jail.
