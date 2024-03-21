Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aapka Sawal: Complete investigation in Elvish's 'lie-detector test'

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Elvish Yadav Case Update: In jail, Elvish is neither eating properly nor sleeping properly. The restlessness of the arrested Elvish is also increasing because the noose around him is getting tightened. Today the police arrested two more of his associates

All Videos

ISIS India head Haris Farooqi Arrested
Play Icon17:57
ISIS India head Haris Farooqi Arrested
24 Ki Sarkar: Will Badaun Case affect Elections?
Play Icon17:23
24 Ki Sarkar: Will Badaun Case affect Elections?
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
Play Icon09:08
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
Madhya Pradesh woman kidnapped in Kota
Play Icon30:08
Madhya Pradesh woman kidnapped in Kota
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
Play Icon10:23
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures

Trending Videos

ISIS India head Haris Farooqi Arrested
play icon17:57
ISIS India head Haris Farooqi Arrested
24 Ki Sarkar: Will Badaun Case affect Elections?
play icon17:23
24 Ki Sarkar: Will Badaun Case affect Elections?
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
play icon9:8
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
Madhya Pradesh woman kidnapped in Kota
play icon30:8
Madhya Pradesh woman kidnapped in Kota
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
play icon10:23
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures