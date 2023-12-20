trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700969
About 141 MPs suspended from Parliament till now

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
The suspension of MPs continues during the winter session of Parliament. On Tuesday, about 49 more MPs were suspended, including many opposition MPs including Dimple Yadav. A total of 141 MPs have been suspended so far. See in this report who has been suspended so far.

